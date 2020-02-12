Iola Evans, Adain Bradley & Leo Howard Join THE 100 Prequel

Deadline reports that Iola Evans, Adain Bradley, and Leo Howard have joined the CW's backdoor pilot for "The 100" prequel.

Jason Rothenberg penned the script of the backdoor pilot, which will be introduced in an upcoming episode of "The 100."

The prequel is set 97 years before the events of the original series. It starts with the end of the world - a nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of the human population on Earth - and follows a band of survivors on the ground as they learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before.

Evans plays Callie. Whip-smart and passionate with a rebellious streak to boot, Callie has spent years ignoring expectations in order to fight for the causes in which she believes. But when the apocalypse devastates the world she had been working so hard to save, Callie must find a new purpose, and future, for ALL THAT remains of humanity.

Bradley plays Reese. Hard-working and headstrong, Reese has spent a lifetime in fierce competition with his beloved sister, Callie. But when the opportunity to finally prove his worth comes with an incredible cost, Reese must figure out what lines he is willing to cross to finally come out on top.

Howard plays August. A Rebellious and passionate musician, August is a member of a radical environmental group dedicated to saving the planet by any means necessary. After the apocalypse, he must figure out how to go on when everything he had been fighting for is gone.

Read the original story on Deadline.





