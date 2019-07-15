Indie Street Film Festival Presents Discussion with Oscar Winning Co-Writer of BLACKKKLANSMAN David Rabinowitz

The Jewish Federation in the Heart of NJ, in partnership with the Two River Theater & Indie Street Film Festival (ISFF), presents a very special morning with Oscar Winning Co-Writer of The BlackKkLansman, David Rabinowitz.

The film by visionary filmmaker Spike Lee, is based on the autobiographical book "Black Klansman", and is a true story following an African-American detective who infiltrates and exposes the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Colorado. NJ Native, David Rabinowitz co-wrote the screen play that won an Academy Award for Best Writing Adapted Screen Play, among many other awards and nominations.

Rabinowitz will engage in a live pre-film discussion with audience members at Two River Theater in Red Bank, NJ Sunday, July 28 starting at 10:30am followed by a screening of the BlacKkKsman at 11:30am.



"We are beyond thrilled to have David Rabinowitz as part of the Indie Street Film Festival this year and very grateful to the Jewish Federation for MAKING IT all possible! David's personal success story and willingness to share his knowledge will make this event extremely inspiring for all in attendance, especially fellow New Jersey filmmakers", says Indie Street Film Festival Artistic Director, Jay Webb.

Recommended minimum donation for this discussion is $25. All proceeds to benefit the Jewish Federation in the Heart of NJ and Two River Theater.

ISFF is also announcing a film + writing workshop surrounding another feature film that will be presented at Two River on Sunday the 28th. The writing activity will occur after the film screening of The Short History of the Long Road, directed by Ani Simon-Kennedy of one of the this year's feature films in the competition with local non-profit, Project Write NOW. This organization is dedicated to helping people of all ages become better writers as they gain the confidence, skills, and insight needed to reach their personal, academic, and professional goals.

"We are excited for one of our young writers to read a personal piece in response to the film before the Q&A," said Jennifer Chauhan, executive director of Project Write Now. "We are also looking forward to providing a writing workshop to audience members to allow them to engage with the film in a unique way."

For a complete schedule of programming and to purchase tickets/festival passes, please visit www.indiestreetfilmfestival.org . ISFF offers 5 day Film Buff passes for $99.00 that grant access to all films and panel discussions, and 5 day all-access VIP passes for $179.00 that include all parties, art events and open bars from participating local brewery sponsors. All Film Tickets are on sale now.

INDIE STREET INSTITUTEis a non-profit organization formed to create interactive art & film experiences that challenge people to connect with and be inspired by new ways of thinking. The organization's flagship event, THE INDIE STREET FILM FESTIVAL, brings the most talented storytellers from across the globe to the screens of Red Bank, NJ. Born from a cooperative of filmmakers, Indie Street Film Festival combines top-notch independent cinema with industry discussions, live art and music experiences, and social gatherings that look to spark important conversations within our diverse communities. For more details on festival events: indiestreetfilmfestival.org

The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey strengthens the entire community - MAKING IT more caring, connected, and committed to addressing the issues it faces today and for the future. Central to its work are caring for the vulnerable; connecting people to each other, to communal resources and experiences, and to Israel; responding when crisis strikes; and cultivating a stronger sense of collective responsibility for justice and repairing the world.

TWO RIVER THEATER: Since its founding in 1994, Two River Theater has been committed to creating great American theater by developing and producing work by some of the country's leading artists. We are proud to be viewed as a vital cultural resource in the community of Red Bank, New Jersey. Through 8+ theatrical productions each year (including world premieres, musicals, classics and theater for young audiences) and 40+ annual events happening around Monmouth County, we produce exceptional theater and cultivate engaged audiences. Two River Theater is under the leadership of Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst. For more information visittworivertheater.org.





Related Articles View More TV Stories