Deadline reports that Iliza Shlesinger will star in a new family comedy at CBS.

The comedian will write the series with Michelle Nader, where Nader is under an overall deal.

The project centers on Iliza (Shlesinger), who returns home to Austin, Texas, to help her mom and sister run their family business.

Shlesinger recently released her fifth Netflix special, "unVeiled," on November 19.







