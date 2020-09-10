Idris Elba, Steven Mackintosh, and Warren Brown Return to Ovation TV with Four Seasons of LUTHER

Ovation is America's only arts network.

Actor Idris Elba returns to Ovation TV, America's only arts network, with the acclaimed detective series Luther. Elba stars as maverick detective John Luther in this gripping, smart and entertaining thriller. Episodes will air back-to-back on Monday nights, starting Monday, October 12 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The series also stars Steven Mackintosh (The Halcyon), Warren Brown (X Company), and Ruth Wilson (The Affair).

Elba is no stranger to the arts network, as Ovation TV has previously aired the Daniel Vernon documentary Mandela, My Dad and Me, produced by and featuring Elba, about Elba's time working on a music album inspired by his starring film role in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. The arts network also recently aired the Elba-produced Richard Terry documentary Cut from a Different Cloth, which follows Elba as he teams up with Superdry founders Julian Dunkerton and James Holder to launch a new fashion line.

A detective working for London's Serious Crime Unit, Luther is a dedicated policeman, an inspired maker of connections and a whirlwind genius. He is dazzling, obsessive and sometimes dangerous in the violence of his fixations. Throughout the series, Luther faces a succession of psychological duels between hunter and hunted, predator and prey. But as the stakes get ever higher and more personal, Luther's lonely path pulls him towards the very edge of temptation.

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, Ovation TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment.

