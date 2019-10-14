Ice-T Will Narrate PUBLIC ENEMY NUMBER ONE

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an upcoming documentary about the American war on drugs has nabbed a big star to narrate. Ice-T will lend his voice to "Public Enemy Number One."

The film tackles issues around U.S. drug policy and culture, including mass incarceration, alongside interviews with top activists, policy makers, three U.S. drug czars and authors.

"I am proud to be part of this important project. This documentary shines a light on an issue that over decades has resulted in devastating effects on our society and our country," Ice-T said Monday.

The documentary premieres this Saturday at DOC LA Film Festival.

Ice-T is a musician, rapper, songwriter, and actor who is best known for starring on "Law & Order: SVU" for the past 19 years.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





