ITWIFF to Host LADIES ROCKING THE LENS FILM SERIES

Imagine This Women's International Film Festival (ITWIFF) announced today that it will host Ladies Rocking the Lens: COVID-19 Relief Fund. To support families and healthcare providers, the Ladies Rocking the Lens Series will feature a collection of some of the best projects from its festival's archive to support from the pandemic. ITWIFF is excited to give audiences and communities around the world the opportunity to watch some incredible projects as they practice social distancing. The films will be available from April 20 to May 10, 2020. All viewing is donation based, and 100% of profits will be split between the Global FoodBanking Network and the World Central Kitchen.

ITWIFF is grateful to the incredible filmmakers and storytellers who have agreed to showcase their projects for the fundraising effort.

Below is a partial lineup of selected projects for the virtual screening. To view the full lineup, please visit Ladies Rocking the Lens: COVID-19 Relief Fund.

SHORT FILMS

Bradley Whitford: Emotional Stuntman:

Dir. Amy Landecker, United States, 12 min.

This documentary short profiles the well-known film and TV actor Bradley Whitford in his secret role as the industry's leading Emotional Stuntman. Utilizing advanced VFX technology, filmmakers bring Bradley to provide a level of performance that can't be reached by their decorated stars.

Key Cast: Bradley Whitford, Gildart Jackson, Joshua Malina, Marta Cunningham, Melora Hardin

Game:

Dir. Jeannie Donohoe (United States), 15 min.

A new kid shows up at the high school boys' basketball tryouts and instantly makes an impression. Will talent and drive be enough to make the team once the team discovers a secret? Key cast: Rick Fox, Nicole Williams, Tye White, Jamie McShane, Charles Parnell, Dominique Columbus

The Cunning Man

Dir. Zoë Dobson (England), 19 min.

Inspired by a real Cunning Man, John Harries (c. 1785-1839), the film tells an enchanting tale of compassion in the face of callous greed. Key cast: Simon Armstrong, Ali Cook, Ian Kelly, Charlotte Jo Hanbury

WEB SERIES

FOBia

Dir. Reshmi Hazra Rustebakke (United States), 27 min.

An Indian FOB-that is, "fresh off the boat-Kay arrives in the United States to attend business school, only to be informed by her neighbor, Bina, that her roommate ran off to be a Hollywood star. Key cast: Priya Mohanty, Alex Dauphin, Madhura Jugade, Joe Lino, Jana McLain

Hug It Out

Dir. Kincaid Walker (United States).

In a time when hugging a stranger wasn't a distant memory, meet Gwen, a professional cuddler. Recently divorced, broke AF, and riddled with intimacy issues that she'd like to resolve, Gwen dives into the weird, hilarious, intimate world of professional cuddling. (Yes, it's a real thing.) Somehow Gwen must connect with her clients, among them a young war veteran, an agoraphobic furry, a religious woman with postpartum depression, a recovering nudist, and even her estranged best friend.

For the complete lineup for the 2020 Schedule and more information about the programming slate, please visit ITWIFF at www.imaginethisprods.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You