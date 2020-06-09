INSP Sets Premiere Date for THE WARRANT

General entertainment television network INSP will kick off Summer 2020 with the television premiere of INSP Films' latest movie, The Warrant, on Saturday, June 20th at 8PM ET. The announcement comes from Doug Butts, SVP of Programming for INSP.

"America loves films that celebrate our nation's history and heroic characters who fight for what is right," said Butts. "This post-Civil War Western drama delivers the kind of heroes that viewers will connect with and gravitate toward - strong characters that display integrity, truth, and valor."

In The Warrant, rough and tumble Civil War Veteran Sheriff John Breaker (Neal McDonough - Yellowstone, Captain America) rides shotgun to his son, Cal Breaker (Steven R. McQueen - The Vampire Diaries, Chicago Fire), a Federal Marshal, as they deliver an arrest warrant to Virgil St. Denis, aka "The Saint" (Casper Van Dien - Starship Troopers, Tarzan), a fellow Veteran turned ruthless vigilante. What seems like an impossible task soon becomes a death wish as they find themselves pinned between two rival gangs and the prospect of reigniting the Civil War.

The Warrant is produced by insp Films and distributed by Imagicomm Entertainment. Gary Wheeler (The Legend of 5 Mile Cave, War Room) and Jason White (Christmas on the Range) serve as producers.

