INSIDE OUT 2 Coming to Digital on Aug. 20 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray & DVD on Sept. 10

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Make room for new emotions when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 arrives to digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) on August 20 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 10. The highly anticipated heartwarming sequel has already proven to be a blockbuster smash hit, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, and is currently the 10th highest grossing film in global box office history.



Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™, the historic box office run has also established Inside Out 2 as Pixar’s top-grossing movie of all time globally. Fans can continue the emotional roller coaster with exclusive content featuring an all-new documentary, an alternative opening, deleted scenes and much more. The 4K Blu-ray will be available in a Limited-Edition Collectable SteelBook™ release.

Bonus Features

New Emotions – With Riley's imminent puberty, the story of INSIDE OUT 2 always suggested that there would be a party of new emotions complicating Riley's world—and throwing a wrench into Joy's hard-won stability. But exactly what those new emotions could be was a big question mark. Casting the new emotions in Riley’s mind was a fun exploration into the shifting mindset of a teenager, and was also informed by some of the discarded scenes and characters from the original film. In this documentary we’ll discuss that process of creating Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—from narrowing them down from a long list of possible emotions, to the design, animation, and voicing of these new, hilarious, and strangely recognizable characters.

Unlocking the Vault – In a kind of visual commentary, a group of central creatives watch and discuss the scene “The Vault.” As they stop and start—and refer to various IP versions of the scene—we’ll hear about the inspiration for Riley’s repressed memories like Bloofy and Lance Slashblade, the development of the scene in Story, and the technical challenges of creating 2D characters that exist in the CG world of Riley’s mind.

Deleted Scenes Cold Open – In this alternate opening, a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition. Broken Joy – After momentarily being unable to drive the console, Joy worries that she might be starting to malfunction. Pool Party – After Riley tries too hard to be fun at an older teen’s party – resulting in utter embarrassment – her “Anxiety” becomes “Self-Loathing” who then ousts our hero emotions from headquarters. Puberty Park – After seeing their faces printed on “wanted posters,” Joy and the others rogue emotions race through a puberty-themed amusement park while being chased by mind worker cops. Shame Spiral – At a lock-in with some cool, older girls, Riley and friends play a game of “Never Have I Ever” that goes a bit too far – wreaking havoc in Riley’s mind.



Disney and Pixar’s INSIDE OUT 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Comments