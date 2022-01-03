IMPERFECT Documentary on CHICAGO Production to Premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

Imperfect, a new documentary following a professional company of actors with disabilities who put on a production of Chicago the musical, will premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival. The new documentary will screen from January 27 through February 6.

Imperfect is a story of artists...who live and perform with the uniqueness of disability, and therefore have historically been denied their place in the spotlight. The documentary chronicles a unique company of actors who have all nature of disabilities - from spinal cord injury to Parkinson's Disease, cerebral palsy to autism - as they attempt an unprecedented version of Kander, Ebb, and Fosse's beloved musical "Chicago".

Capturing the raw, honest stories of the actors inside the production process and outside the theatre in their everyday lives, Imperfect reveals a rare behind-the-scenes look at talented artists who push to succeed as professional performers, no matter the obstacles.

﻿Imperfect crushes stale notions of disability and affirms the human condition...in all its uniqueness.

Imperfect will be screening in competition, in the Documentary Features section at the 2022 Virtual Slamdance Film Festival.

The documentary is is directed by Regan Linton and Brian Malone. Produced by Linton, Malone, and Davis Coombe. Executive produced by Mike Fordyce. Cinematography and Editing by Brian Malone. Featuring Regan Linton, Megan McGuire, Erin Schneider, Leonard Barrett Jr., Laurice Quinn, Lucy Roucis, Phillip Lomeo, Adam Johnson, and Sam Barrasso. A Fast Forward Films production.