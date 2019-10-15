IFC Will Distribute BABYTEETH

Variety reports that Eliza Scanlen-led drama "Babyteeth" will be distributed by IFC Films in North America.

The film also stars Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn, and Toby Wallace.

Shannon Murphy makes her directorial debut on the project, which is an adaptation of a play by Rita Kalnejais.

Scanlen plays a seriously ill teenager who falls madly in love with Wallace's small-time drug dealer in what is her parents' worst nightmare. But her first brush with love brings her a new lust for life.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories