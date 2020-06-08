ID to Air THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD: A NATION RESPONDS

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th has outraged and mobilized the country. Mass protests and a groundswell of activism have raised infuriated, exhausted and all too often ignored minority voices across the nation. As the country comes together to demand accountability, ID has gathered prominent voices from all areas of this movement to discuss these recent events and how we can take tangible actions to make long-lasting change. ID's Tony Harris hosts a discussion about pervasive racism, police violence, and what it will take to make this the watershed moment that will expand equality everywhere. ID will air THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD: A NATION RESPONDS on June 9th at 8/7ct leading into the global premiere of OWN's OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here hosted by Oprah Winfrey, which will simulcast across every Discovery network in the U.S. at 9/8ct.

Panelists in this conversation include PBS NEWSHOUR Correspondent and NBC & MSNBC Political Contributor Yamiche Alcindor, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, racial justice attorney, author and activist Lurie Favors, Co-Founder of the National Coalition of Law Enforcement Officers for Justice, Reform and Accountability, Redditt Hudson, and civil rights activist and Organizer of Campaign Zero, Deray McKesson. Panelists engage in an open conversation about the murder of George Floyd, what societal failings led up to this moment, the heightened call to end police violence against citizens, and what change needs to look like. This conversation will not be comfortable, but it will be open, honest and informative. Black Americans have expressed this outrage before, and now is the time to listen and learn what actions must be taken to move our country forward.

"The arc of the moral universe is bending right before our eyes with this huge, global outcry for change. Now is the time to continue to push the discussion forward," says veteran journalist and host Tony Harris. "This panel includes leaders who are entrenched in this movement, some with varying viewpoints, and I'm proud to share their thoughts with ID's viewers."

Leading into the special, ID will air BLACK AND BLUE, hosted by Tony Harris and featuring a new introduction to the 2017 special. The special follows Harris as he travels the country asking, with tensions between minorities and police at an all-time high, how can the violence be stopped?

THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD: A NATION RESPONDS will be simulcast on Facebook Watch and Youtube during the network airing. The full special also will be unlocked and ad-free on IDGo.

THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD: A NATION RESPONDS is produced for Investigation Discovery by October Films. For October Films Becky Rendall is producer, Sheun Adelasoye is executive producer and Neil Breakwell senior executive producer. Tony Harris is an executive producer. For Investigation Discovery Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Keila Woodard is supervising producer and Alleathea Carter-Perkins is producer. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

Related Articles View More TV Stories