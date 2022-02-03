ID Renews Hit New Series MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS For A Sophomore Season

ID announced TODAY that it would be renewing the hit new series MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS for a sophomore season ahead of its first season finale.

The riveting freshman series offers a fascinating and stirring look at just what happens when the local HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL team is the lifeblood of a community... and real blood is spilled. Produced by Lion Television US, the season finale of MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS airs Tuesday February, 8 on ID at 10/9c.

"The first season of MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS transported our viewers to passionate HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL communities all across the country to witness what happens when the Friday night lights shut off and the town's beloved team finds themselves embroiled in the center of a tragic crime," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. "Our ID Addicts made this series an instant hit and we are happy to give them another season with fresh stories about shocking crimes behind America's favorite pastime."

Over the course of the series' six episodes, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS showcased some of the most notorious and tragic cases that wreaked havoc on devoted HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL towns across the country. From the mysterious disappearance of a gifted player and a small Texas town's football star's brutalization of the local cheerleaders to a beloved coach who inspired both his team and his community being tragically gunned down, among other unbelievable crimes, MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS illuminated just how local authorities investigated these cases and the devastation these strong, tight knit communities faced in their wake.

In one the most gripping episodes this season, the finale of MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS will feature the death of a promising rising star in the famous De La Salle HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL program, Terrence "TK" Kelly. University of Oregon bound Kelly was mysteriously shot just before his freshman year, devastating his family, friends, teammates and community who were excited about his bright future. Featuring interviews with Kelly's teammates, including former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders running back Maurice Jones Drew, his family, friends, coaches and the investigators who worked his case, the finale pulls back the mystery surrounding his untimely death.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights is produced for ID by Lion Television US with Allison Corn, Stan Hsue and Jennifer Silverman serving as Executive Producers and Simon Boyce serving as showrunner. Ron Simon is the Executive Producer for ID.