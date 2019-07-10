ID, Khloe Kardashian Announce Season Two of TWISTED SISTERS

Television's home for true crime programming, Investigation Discovery (ID), announced today the sophomore season of TWISTED SISTERS, with Khloé Kardashian returning as executive producer. Produced for ID by 44 Blue Productions, the series explores true stories of sisters as they evolve from kin to killers, delving into the events that drove them to take extreme and deadly measures. The ten-part season of TWISTED SISTERS will premiere on Monday, August 12 at 10/9c, only on Investigation Discovery.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with ID for the new season of TWISTED SISTERS. Anyone who knows me understands what a huge true-crime fan I am. This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they're triggered by jealousy," says Khloé Kardashian.

"Khloé is back and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her unique perspective on the deadly drama produced by 'sinister sisters'," said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery. "It's no mystery as to why Khloé's expertise on sisterhood - and love of true crime stories - have made this such a huge hit with our audience!"

The sophomore season of TWISTED SISTERS takes viewers on all-new journeys through the lives of dynamic sister duos turned disastrous. The hour-long episodes tell haunting tales of betrayal, desire, and, shockingly, comradery, when some of these KINDRED SPIRITS become killers who work together to commit a crime. Exclusive and all-new interviews with loved ones, investigators, and law enforcement who worked the case chronicle the eerie evolution of these women from siblings to killers, and determine the TIPPING POINT that drove these ladies to lethal measures.

TWISTED SISTERS is produced for Investigation Discovery by 44 Blue Productions, a RED ARROW Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, and Khloé Kardashian as executive producers and Tammy Wood as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





