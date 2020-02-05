ID Announces Arrest of Alleged Sexual Predator Thanks to a Viewer Tip from IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

In conjunction with the Michigan State Police and the FBI, Investigation Discovery is proud to announce the capture of alleged sexual predator, William Stanson, who was profiled on the January 29 episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Thanks to a phone tip from a brave viewer of IN PURSUIT into our hotline, William Troy Stanson was spotted in Mexico where the local authorities arrested him. As of today, February 5, Stanson was extradited to the United States and will be brought to Berrien County, Michigan, where he is expected to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and failure to appear for sentencing on the original charge of accosting a minor.

After multiple young teens came forward to allege that their friend's father, William Stanson, molested them at a party in 2015, police had no idea this was just the tip of the iceberg. Their investigation revealed that Stanson's own daughter, Kayla, had been his victim for over a decade - but, before he faced justice for the abuse of Kayla, Stanson went on the run.

"Stanson marks the 12th fugitive featured on IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH to now be in custody, and we are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest William Stanson, hopefully closing a dark chapter for his victims," said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "I am so proud of our viewers for taking a stand to actively engage in the justice system, and we remain committed to the profound work that John and Callahan Walsh do on this series, which helps bring answers and closure to so many families."

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is broadcast globally across 128 countries/territories with Investigation Discovery's worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs domestically on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.





