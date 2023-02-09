ID Annoucnes JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER

For almost a decade beginning in the early 2000s, there was no one more recognizable than Subway spokesman Jared Fogle, whose story of overcoming obesity through a diet of Subway sandwiches was an inspiration.

But in 2015, Americans were stunned when authorities brought multiple charges of child endangerment against "Jared from Subway'' and his business partner, Russell Taylor. ID's new three-part series, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER, reveals the shocking, previously untold story of the investigation that exposed the monster insidiously lurking behind Fogle's charming persona and how his true nature as a child sex predator was finally revealed.

All three parts of JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER premiere back to back starting Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on ID and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

"ID has always had a rich legacy of bringing incredible true-crime documentary series to the air. JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is a powerful new entry to our ever-growing slate of premium limited event series," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming.

"Jared masqueraded as a national hero while hiding a horrific side. We are so grateful to the women who, by courageously sharing their stories, are shining a light on this important issue that affects so many families across America."

Charting Fogle's rise from morbidly obese teenage outcast to beloved Subway spokesman, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER offers exclusive access into the rise and fall of the disgraced weight loss sensation and the investigation that brought him down.

Over the course of three parts, the docuseries provides key insight from local Florida journalist Rochelle Herman, a single mother of two who later worked with the F.B.I to investigate Fogle, revealing her secret recordings of Fogle's disgusting and disturbing confessions.

Additionally, JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER explores the charges brought against Taylor, the former Executive Director of Fogle's charity, The Jared Foundation, and how that investigation ultimately led to the raid of Fogle's home that uncovered child pornography.

Through emotional interviews with Russell's stepdaughters, Hannah and Christian, who were victimized by Fogle and their stepfather, the docuseries showcases a holistic portrait of just how far Fogle's crimes really stretched and the investigation that led to him pleading guilty in 2015 to child pornography charges and traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

JARED FROM SUBWAY: CATCHING A MONSTER is produced for ID and discovery+ by Double Act.

Watch the new trailer here: