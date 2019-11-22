I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that Mark Ruffalo's HBO miniseries "I Know This Much Is True" has added five new members to the cast.

Aisling Franciosi, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger and Michael Greyeyes have joined the cast. The series is based on the bestselling book by Wally Lamb.

I Know This Much Is True is a family saga that follows the parallel lives of identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness, set against the backdrop of 20th century America.

Franciosi plays young Dessa Constantine. Procaccino plays Ray Birdsey, Dominick and Thomas' stepfather. Huebel is Leo, Dominick's best friend.Ettinger will play the young adult Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. Greyeyes is Ralph Drinkwater, a former classmate from Dominick and Thomas' youth whose life intersects once again with Dominick.

Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn make up the rest of the already-announced cast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





