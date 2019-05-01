Hulu Teams Up with Vox Media Studios to Create Food-Focused Hulu Originals with David Chang & Chrissy Teigen

In a new, multi-year, multi-show partnership, Hulu will partner with Vox Media Studios, David Chang's Majordomo Media, and Chrissy Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions to develop and produce a slate of premium food-centric programming for the platform.

As the founder and chef of the Momofuku restaurant group, Chang brings a profound understanding of global food culture, while Vox Media Studios lends its world-class storytelling capabilities and a wealth of experience built through its food and travel network, Eater. New York Times bestselling cookbook author Teigen will co-produce and headline a diverse cast of compelling and knowledgeable personalities-from household names and celebrated chefs to everyday home cooks-who will entertain and provoke viewers with a variety of inventive new shows.

Among the first projects being produced by this new partnership is a cooking show featuring Chang and Teigen. Tentatively titled Family Style, the show will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together. Also in the pipeline is a documentary series tentatively titled Eater's Guide To The World, which taps into Eater's extensive knowledge of the most interesting and delicious restaurants on the planet.

The news was announced today, during the Hulu '19 Presentation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where executives took the stage to reveal the company's continued rapid growth, announce original programming and exclusive talent deals that expand Hulu's content offering, and unveil new brand initiatives, advertising products and user experience enhancements that bolster its goal of becoming the #1 choice for TV, in and out of the home.





