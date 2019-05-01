Hulu Strikes Original Programming Deal with Chrissy Teigen

In a new two-year partnership announced today, tastemaker, trendsetter and recent TIME 100 Most Influential People honoree, Chrissy Teigen, will bring her trademark style to Hulu to develop Original content for the platform.

Chrissy personifies the Hulu brand through her outspoken, passionate, authentic nature. Whether it's her love of food, witty social media commentary, activism for social injustice and women's rights, fans know Chrissy always tells it like it is.

Now, under a new pact, Chrissy and her production company, Suit & Thai Productions, will curate and produce original content, which could range from scripted drama series to original talk shows.

This partnership was announced today, during the Hulu '19 Presentation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where executives took the stage to reveal the company's continued rapid growth, announce original programming and exclusive talent deals that expand Hulu's content offering, and unveil new brand initiatives, advertising products and user experience enhancements that bolster its goal of becoming the #1 choice for TV, in and out of the home.





