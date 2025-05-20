Hulu Reveals Premiere Date for WASHINGTON BLACK Starring Sterling K. Brown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hulu has announced the premiere date for the epic adventure limited series “Washington Black,” starring and executive produced by Sterling K. Brown. The series is set to premiere with eight episodes on Wednesday, July 23 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, “Washington Black” follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash” Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into.

The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis and Sterling K. Brown. "Washington Black" is produced by 20th Television in association with Indian Meadows Productions and The Gotham Group, and executive produced by Selwyn Hinds, Kim Harrison, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Wanuri Kahiu, Mo Marable, Rob Seidenglanz, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams, D.J. Goldberg, Jennifer Johnson and Anthony Hemingway. Hinds and Harrison are also showrunners for the series. Esi Edugyan is co-producer.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

