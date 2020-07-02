Hulu Renews THE GREAT For A Second Season

Hulu has renewed The Great, from Tony McNamara (THE FAVOURITE), for a 10-episode, second season. The first season debuted on Hulu on Friday, May 15.

The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. With only occasional historical facts, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is created, written and executive-produced by Oscar-nominated writer Tony McNamara and executive-produced by Marian Macgowan, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman.

The series is from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

The first season of The Great was one of the top performing original comedies on Hulu in 2020 and continues to grow Hulu's highly successful slate of female-driven comedies, including Dollface, Shrill and the upcoming Love, Beth (working title) starring Amy Schumer.

