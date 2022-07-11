Hulu Announces THE KARDASHIANS Season Two Premiere

"The Kardashians" season two will be coming to Hulu on September 22. New episodes will premiere every Thursday!

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. THE FAMILY welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. THE FAMILY bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

The show features Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle KING serving as showrunner and executive producer.

