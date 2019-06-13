Hulu Announces New Series FERTILE CRESCENT

Today Hulu announced the straight to series order on Fertile Crescent (wt) starring James Purefoy.

Hulu announces straight to series order on Fertile Crescent (working title), an 8-episode drama series co-produced by Masha Productions, Spiro Films, Haut et Court TV, Arte France and Fremantle.

Fertile Crescent dives into the depths of the Syrian civil war through the eyes of Antoine, a young French man, in search for his estranged, presumed to be dead sister. While unraveling the mystery, piece by piece, Antoine ends up joining forces with a unit of Kurdish female fighters, fierce women and ISIS' biggest nightmare, and travels with them in ISIS occupied territory. Antoine's journey crosses paths with adventurers and anarchists, spies and innocent victims, and provides a unique look on the tragic events in Syria, and the way they affect the entire world.

"We feel fortunate to write about a world of brave women who change history, and to deal with captivating personal stories, while exploring one of the most tragic, heartbreaking events in recent decades. We are extremely excited to work on this show with such a talented, devoted and passionate team from all over the world," said co-creators Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem.

"From the moment we read the initial scripts, we were blown away and leaped at the opportunity to jump onboard. We look forward to partnering with this incredibly talented team to bring this bold and provocative vision to life," said Hulu's VP of Content Development Jordan Helman.

Fertile Crescent stars F'lix Moati (The French Dispatch, Le grand bain), M'lanie Thierry (La Douleur, Au revoir l?-haut.) and James Purefoy (Altered Carbon, Following, Rome) alongside Souheila Yacoub, Joe Ben Ayed, James Floyd, Dean Ridge, Julia Faure, Fran?ois Caron and C'line Samie.

The series is co-created by Maria Feldman (False Flag), Eitan Mansuri (When Heroes Fly), Amit Cohen (False Flag) and Ron Leshem (Euphoria), written by Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem in collaboration with Xabi Molia (Commes des rois, Les conqu'rants). Oded Ruskin (False Flag) will serve as the director for all 8 episodes. Fertile Crescent is produced by Maria Feldman for Masha Productions, Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck for Spiro Films, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal and Carole Scotta for Haut et Court TV, Christian Vesper for Fremantle and co-produced by ARTE France and Versus Production. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

' Fertile Crescent reinforces Hulu's leadership as a platform for original voices and stories that are compelling and addictive. This international political series is modern, culturally resonant and will sit alongside strong female-driven stories such as The Handmaid's Tale, The Act and Harlots.





