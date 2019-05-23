Hulu Announces New Original Animated Kids Series THE BRAVEST KNIGHT

Today, Hulu announces the premiere of brand-new Hulu Original animated kids series, The Bravest Knight. Based on wildly popular children's book by Daniel Errico "The Bravest Knight Who Ever Lived," the story chronicles a young pumpkin farmer's adventure as he attempts to become the bravest knight who ever lived. Hulu has ordered 13 episodes of The Bravest Knight from Big Bad Boo Studios. The first five episodes will premiere on Hulu June 21, followed by additional episodes later this year.

The new series is breaking boundaries, featuring a household with two dads (Sir Cedric and Prince Andrew), MAKING IT one of the first children's television series with an openly gay main character. Following the inspiring and perseverant former pumpkin farmer, Sir Cedric, now grown and married to the prince of his dreams, The Bravest Knight recounts personal tales of his journey. Sir Cedric shares his story with his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nia, on how he transformed from day-time farmer to full-fledged knight. Nia, who is training to become a brave knight herself, learns important values such as honor, justice and compassion; proving that knighthood is much more than slaying dragons.

The show boasts a star-studded cast including T.R. Knight as "Sir Cedric," Bobby Moynihan as young Cedric's troll sidekick "Grunt," Storm Reid as Not-Yet-Knight "Nia," and will also feature THE VOICE talents of RuPaul, Christine Baranski, Wanda Sykes, Wilson Cruz, Teri Polo, Steven Weber, Donna Murphy, AJ McLean, Dot-Marie Jones, Maz Jobrani, Chance Hurstfield and more. The Bravest Knight's opening theme song was written and performed by Grammy-nominated musician, songwriter and activist Justin Tranter.

The Bravest Knight continues Hulu's commitment to connecting with kids and families through bold approaches in storytelling, and continues to be a supporter of LGBTQ content and creators. The Bravest Knight joins Hulu's impressive kids original content offering, including Holly Hobbie, Find Me In Paris and Doozers along-side its acquired library of premium kids and family content.





