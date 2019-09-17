Hugh Jackman Dramedy BAD EDUCATION Lands at HBO

Variety reports that Hugh Jackman-led dramedy "Bad Education" will be distributed by HBO after its successful premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Ray Romano and Allison Janney also star.

Based on true events, the film follows a group of school employees in Roslyn, Long Island who bilk the district for millions of dollars by sticking it with the bill for everything from home improvements to Concorde flights to Europe. Jackman plays superintendent Dr. Frank Tassone ; Janney portrays his tough-talking accomplice, the assistant superintendent Pam Gluckin.

Corey finley directs the film, which will be aired on all of HBO's networks and streaming services.

From the first time Hugh Jackman set foot on stage in the highly acclaimed National Theatre production of Oklahoma! in 1998, to his Tony-winning, sensation-causing turn as Peter Allen in the 2003 musical The Boy From Oz, his reputation as the world's greatest living stage star was secured.



He went on to become one of the biggest stars of our time through starring roles in numerous and varied blockbusters, including eight movies in the fantastically successful X-Men series, Les Miserables (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), and The Greatest Showman, one of the top-grossing movie musicals of all time. He will star in next season's revival of The Music Man as Professor Harold Hill.

Read the original story on Variety.





