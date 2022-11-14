How To Audition For America's Got Talent

Whether your talent is singing, dancing, performing magic tricks, or doing stand-up comedy, one of the best ways to get noticed is auditioning for America's Got Talent. AGT is a televised talent show featuring celebrity judges, so it draws millions of viewers each week. Even if you don't ultimately win the competition, appearing on the show can help you land an agent or make valuable industry connections.

To keep things fresh, the show occasionally changes its format, but the audition process has remained much the same since AGT's debut in 2006. Here's what you need to know:

The First Step: Producers' Auditions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the America's Got Talent production team had to make some changes to its normal audition process. In past years, potential contestants would travel to cities throughout the United States to audition for the show's producers. Initial auditions are now held virtually, MAKING IT easier than ever for aspiring performers to get their big break.

Video Submissions

Potential contestants have two options for these virtual auditions. The first is to submit a video via the America's Got Talent Auditions website. One of the major advantages of submitting a video is that you can record multiple performances and choose the best one to send to producers. This audition method does have a couple of drawbacks, however.

If you submit a video, you aren't able to interact with the producers, MAKING IT a little more difficult to show off your personality. You also need to make sure you have the right equipment for recording. Otherwise, poor video quality could hurt your chances of moving to the next stage of the process.

Open Call Virtual Auditions

The second option is to attend an open call virtual audition, which allows you to perform in front of members of the production team without even leaving your house. The major advantage to performing at an open call virtual audition is that you'll have a chance to interact with producers and show them what makes you so special. You only get one shot at a live performance, however, so you need to make sure you're well-prepared.

Judges' Auditions

If you wow the production team with your initial audition, you'll move on to Judges' Auditions, which take place live. For the most recent season, Judges' Auditions were held in the Los Angeles area, but the location could change in the future. If you live more than 300 miles away from the audition site, America's Got Talent provides a plane ticket and pays for two nights in a hotel, one the night before your audition and the other on the night of your audition.

If you live within 150 to 299 miles of the audition site, you're reimbursed for your driving mileage. America's Got Talent doesn't provide transportation or accommodations for anyone who lives fewer than 150 miles from the audition location.

Special Rules for Minors

For minor contestants or groups with at least one member under the age of 18, America's Got Talent has strict rules in place to ensure it remains in compliance with California's child labor laws. Every minor contestant must have at least one parent or guardian present at the Judges' Auditions. For groups with multiple minors, America's Got Talent requires one parent or guardian for every four minors.

What to Expect

If you're in a group, you can't change the number of group members coming to the audition unless you receive permission from the production team. It's also important to understand what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to attending the Producers' Auditions. Here are a few tips to make the process go as smoothly as possible:

Some acts use large props. If yours is one of them, you must arrange to drop off or ship the props to the audition site. America's Got Talent doesn't permit contestants to drop off props without notifying a producer first, so make sure you plan ahead to avoid having to audition without the props you need.

If you plan to ship your props, you'll need to give a producer the weights and dimensions of each item. The producer will help you coordinate the shipping to ensure your items arrive on time and in good condition.

If you plan to use music in your audition, you must have the music cleared with a producer. The production team checks to make sure each piece is appropriate for the viewing audience. Make sure to provide multiple options just in case your first choice isn't approved. If you plan on performing to recorded music, a member of the production team will send you a copy of your approved track via email.

Prepare to arrive at the audition site ready to appear on camera. That means you should come in your costume, if you have one, and have everything you need to perform. You'll also need to do your own hair and makeup prior to your arrival.

If you plan to wear something with a logo on it, even if the logo is tiny, you must get permission from the production team beforehand. Logos are the intellectual property of their respective owners, so you aren't able to wear logo items unless you get them approved first.

Don't wear anything with a hashtag, website address, or social media user name on it.

Friends and family members aren't allowed in the holding room. If you travel with a companion, you may want to have them stay at the hotel or do some sightseeing while you're at the audition.

If you do well during this process, you'll have a second audition in front of the celebrity judges. This second audition determines who will go on to compete in the live auditions.

Live Auditions

During the live auditions, contestants compete against each other for a chance to appear in the live final. For each audition, you have to present a new performance. If you're a singer, for example, you need to perform a different song during each round. Then the viewing audience has a chance to vote on who should stay in the competition.

The location and format of the live auditions changes from time to time, but the producers will let you know what to expect if you make it this far in the process. Depending on how well you do, you may need to tape for 14 days or more.

Final Tips

Simon Cowell, the creator of the show, advises contestants to show originality. Instead of singing the trendiest song of the moment, do something a little different with your act. Cowell also cautions contestants against boring the producers and judges. Here are a few extra tips to help you nail your audition: