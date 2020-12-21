Holidays at Home: 40 Christmas Movies You Can Stream This Week!

With the holidays well underway, we bet you're looking for ways to escape into wintery fantasy. And you're in luck! BroadwayWorld put together a list of where you can stream all of your favorite holiday films.

See the full list below.

Holiday Movies Streaming on Netflix

White Christmas

Featuring music by Irving Berlin, this 1954 classic stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. In the film, a successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. It was adapted into a stage musical in 2004!

A Christmas Prince

This sweet Netflix holiday rom com stars Rose McIver and Ben Lamb. When a reporter goes undercover as a tutor to get the inside scoop on a playboy prince, she gets tangled in some royal intrigue and ends up finding love - but will she be able to keep up her lie?

Klaus

The Academy Award-nominated animated film comes to Netflix. In "Klaus," a simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. When Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriends toymaker Klaus, their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. THE VOICE cast includes Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, and Rashida Jones.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jim Carrey stars as the curmudgeonly old Grinch from the imagination of Dr. Seuss. On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. Will they be able to make his heart grow three sizes?

Four Christmases

In "Four Christmases," a couple struggles to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon lead an all-star cast that also includes Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Mary Steenburgen, and Jon Favreau.

Holidate

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth stars in "Holidate," a new Netflix holiday rom com for 2020. Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way. Chenoweth plays the main character's Aunt Susan.

Jingle Jangle

An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever. This brand-new holiday musical features Anika Noni Rose, Keegan-Michael Key, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Bonneville, Phylicia Rashad, and so many more!

The Princess Switch

"Gigi" and "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens leads "The Princess Switch." Competing in a Christmas baking competition in Belgravia, a Chicago baker bumps into the prince's fiancée--who looks just like her. They switch lives for two days. You can also watch the sequel, "The Princess Switch: Switched Again," on Netflix!

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

"9 to 5" composer Dolly Parton stars opposite the wonderful Christine Baranski in this modern holiday classic musical. An embittered "Scrooge" of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there. Parton wrote all the music for this feel-good romp!

Let It Snow

A star-studded cast of young actors makes this newer holiday film as special as it is! Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and more star in "Let It Snow." In a small town on Christmas Eve, a snowstorm brings together a group of young people.

Holiday Movies Streaming on Hulu

Happiest Season

Where have you been this winter if you haven't seen "Happiest Season" already? The Hulu original lesbian rom com stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, and more. The film is a holiday romantic comedy that captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family's acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

A Very Brady Christmas

The nostalgia factor is strong with this TV movie from 1988. The entire Brady family manages to overcome personal obstacles to spend a happy holiday together in this film which reunited the series' original cast.

Deck the Halls

Tony Award-winners Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Broderick appear in this 2006 Christmas film. In "Deck the Halls," two neighbors have it out after one of them decorates his house for the holidays so brightly that it can be seen from space. Danny Devito, Alia Shawkat, and Kristin Davis also star.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Remember when Matthew McConaughey did rom coms? We miss that! The McConnaissance can include some sweet, holiday movies! Right? In this one, McConaughey plays a serial womanizer haunted by the ghosts of his past girlfriends while attending his brother's wedding.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

"Beauty and the Beast" star Dan Stevens leads "The Man Who Invented Christmas," which chronicles THE JOURNEY that led to Charles Dickens' creation of "A Christmas Carol," a timeless tale that would redefine Christmas. This is the first of several "Christmas Carol"-related films on this list.

Holiday Movies Streaming on Disney Plus

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Christmas Special

In this brand new special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical - The Series (2019) share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best presents, favorite traditions, family photos, and New Year's resolutions. Find out all about the cast of the series here.

Godmothered

June Squibb and Jillian Bell star in "Godmothered," in which a young and unskilled fairy godmother ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. The film is a Disney Plus original!

Noelle

"Into The Woods," "The Last 5 Years," and "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick leads Noelle, a film about Santa's daughter. "Noelle" must take over THE FAMILY business when her father retires and her brother, who is supposed to inherit the Santa role, gets cold feet.

The Disney Holiday Singalong

Ryan Seacrest hosts this star-studded lineup of celebrities performing our favorite Disney holiday songs! Performers include BTS, Michael Buble, Chloe x Halle, Ciara, Julianne Hough, Derek, Houg, and many more.

Home Alone

An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left HOME ALONE by his family during Christmas vacation. The film made a star out of Macaulay Culkin, and features the comedic stylings of Emmy-winner Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and more! Also catch the first two sequels on Disney Plus.

The Santa Clause

Tim Allen plays the unwitting Santa in this classic. When a man inadvertently makes Santa fall off of his roof on Christmas Eve, he finds himself magically recruited to take his place. You can also find the movie's two sequels on Disney Plus; the third film co-stars Martin Short!

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Everyone's favorite Muppets take on one of the most celebrated holiday stories of all time! Michael Caine co-stars in their version of the classic tale of an old and bitter miser's redemption on Christmas Eve.

Babes in Toyland

Tom the Piper's Son is about to marry Mary Quite Contrary. On the eve of their wedding, evil miser Barnaby hires two henchmen to drown Tom and steal Mary's sheep, cared for by Little Bo Peep, thus depriving Mary and the children she lives with of their livelihood, forcing her to marry Barnaby. Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands, and Annette Funicello star.

Miracle on 34th Street

When a nice old man who claims to be Santa Claus is institutionalized as insane, a young lawyer decides to defend him by arguing in court that he is the real thing. No Christmas is complete without a viewing of this film, starring Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, and Natalie Wood.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

In a big-screen adaptation of the classic Tchaikovsky holiday ballet, a young girl is transported into a magical world of gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. Mackenzie Foy, Matthew Macfayden, Morgan Freeman, and more star in this 2018 film.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it a Christmas movie? Is it a Halloween movie? It's both, in our opinion. Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion. Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, and Catherine O'Hara lead THE VOICE cast of this stop-motion masterpiece.

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Jim Carrey as Scrooge! It works so well. In an animated retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions.

Holiday Movies Streaming on HBO Max

Last Christmas

What do you get when you pair Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with the handsomest man in Hollywood, Henry Golding? A great time for Christmas! Emma Thompson also stars in "Last Christmas," from director Paul Feig. Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Working as an elf in a year round Christmas store is not good for the wannabe singer. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Meet Me in St. Louis

Vincente Minnelli's "Meet Me in St. Louis" features Judy Garland's iconic performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which is especially resonant for 2020 - someday, soon, we all will be together. The film was adapted into a Broadway musical in 1989. Young love and childish fears highlight a year in the life of a turn-of-the-century family, also featuring Margaret O'Brien.

Holiday Affair

In "Holiday Affair," a young widow is torn between a boring attorney and a romantic ne'er-do-well. The film is described as a minor holiday classic, appearing on TCM during the Christmas season most years.

The Shop Around the Corner

If you've seen "She Loves Me," you'll love where it originated. Two employees at a gift shop (played by Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan) can barely stand each other, without realizing that they are falling in love through the post as each other's anonymous pen pal. The film has spawned numerous adaptations, including the aforementioned musical, which was recently revived starring Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi.

Unaccompanied Minors

For the rest of our lives, we will remember the song from the trailer for "Unaccompanied Minors." In the film, a group of unaccompanied minors bond while snowed in at the midwestern Hoover International Airport during the holiday season and ultimately create a makeshift holiday themselves.

Home Alone 4

Head to HBO Max for the rest of your "Home Alone" fix, including "The Holiday Heist!" In the film, Kevin McCallister returns to foil the plans of an old nemesis and his cronies.

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Kal Penn and John Cho reprise the roles they made famous escaping from Guantanamo Bay and going to White Castle. Six years after their Guantanamo Bay adventure, stoner buds Harold Lee and Kumar Patel cause a holiday fracas by inadvertently burning down Harold's father-in-law's prize Christmas tree.

The Family Stone

Broadway favorite Sarah Jessica Parker stars alongside Claire Danes, Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson, and Luke Wilson in "The Family Stone." An uptight, conservative businesswoman accompanies her boyfriend to his eccentric and outgoing family's annual Christmas celebration and finds that she's a fish out of water in their free-spirited way of life.

Die Hard

Another movie that's controversially been dubbed a holiday flick. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum, this action-packed thriller (starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman) is worth the watch. In the film, an NYPD officer tries to save his wife and several others taken hostage by German terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles.

Holiday Movies Streaming on BroadwayHD

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into NO MAN'S LAND singing "Stille Nacht." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

The MeshugaNutcracker!

Judah Maccabee's triumphant saga and accounts of perseverance during the Holocaust as well as the celebration of the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel emerge with a genuine sense of wonder as the Chelmniks tell eight stories that pay tribute to the holiday. Add in dancing dreidels, singing sufganiot, and surprise guest stars and you have the perfect recipe for a holiday gathering. Some might call it crazy... we call it The MeshugaNutcracker!

Nuncrackers

Nuncrackers is the first "TV Special" taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns you love plus Father Virgil and some of Mt. Saint Helen's most talented students. Nuncrackers will make you laugh and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It's the perfect way to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.

