History Channel to Air 9/11: INSIDE AIR FORCE ONE

HISTORY is remembering the tragic events of September 11, 2001 with a new two-hour documentary "9/11: Inside Air Force One" premiering Tuesday, September 11 at 9 pm ET/PT on HISTORY. The documentary takes viewers aboard Air Force One and into the cockpits, command centers and underground bunkers across the country on one of the most challenging, confusing and terrifying days in American history.

"9/11: Inside Air Force One" features interviews with President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Chief of Staff Andy Card, the pilot of Air Force One, Secret Service agents, as well as intelligence and military aides on board. Viewers will see the tragic day through the eyes of the nation's leaders and members of the civilian and military CHAIN OF COMMAND as well as recent footage captured aboard Air Force One.

The documentary also reveals an astonishing and untapped resource - the formerly top-secret and recently declassified transcript of the conversation among the nation's military and civilian high command that took place that day, known as the Air Threat Conference Call. As no other record possibly could, this document shows the real-time struggles of our country's leaders to make sense of the scale of the attack, to formulate a coherent response, and to keep the President safe from harm.

"9/11: Inside Air Force One" is produced for HISTORY by Left/Right. Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Jeff Cooperman are executive producers for Left/Right. Executive producer for HISTORY is Zachary Behr.





