'Hip Hop Treasures' Series Featuring LL COOL J & Ice T Coming to A&E

“Hip Hop Treasures” is following the search for lost Hip Hop memorabilia set to premiere on August 12 at 10PM ET/PT.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

A&E Network announces the new series “Hip Hop Treasures” following the search for lost Hip Hop memorabilia set to premiere on August 12 at 10PM ET/PT.

Led by LL COOL J and Ice T alongside field collectors and museum curators, the team tells the story of some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists and the items they made famous such as The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic jersey from the “Juicy” video, Flavor Flav’s clocks, DMX’s Aaliyah car, and more. This exclusive partnership between A&E, Pulse Films, LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells and The Universal Hip Hop Museum honors these music legends and brings their items back to the birthplace of the culture, The Bronx. 

“Hip Hop Treasures” provides a behind the scenes look at the people and items that gave birth to the cultural phenomenon that is Hip Hop. With the help of LL COOL J, Ice T, field collectors Cipha Sounds and Yo-Yo along with Chief Museum Curator Paradise Gray and curator Pete Nice, some of these elusive items are brought back to the archive and will be put on display at The Universal Hip Hop Museum.

The museum is poised to become “The Official Record of Hip Hop” and is currently in the process of building the world’s largest Hip Hop memorabilia collection. The permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum will open to visitors worldwide in 2024.

Throughout the series, viewers will get a nostalgic look at the memorabilia, which is brought to life through personal stories from LL COOL J and Ice T along with unprecedented access to some of the biggest names in Hip Hop such as DMC (Run DMC), CeeLo Green, Flavor Flav, Fat Joe, Treach (Naughty by Nature,) Master P, Soulja Boy and many more. The series also features tributes to The Notorious B.I.G., DMX, Biz Markie and Coolio’s last on-camera appearance before his passing in 2022. 

“Hip Hop Treasures” is produced by Pulse Films and Rock The Bells for A&E Network. Executive producers for Pulse Films are Erica Hanson, Tracey Baker-Simmons, Andrena Hale and Mira King. Paradise Gray and Pete Nice are executive producers. Serving as executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Jonathan Partridge. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.

Watch the new promo here:



