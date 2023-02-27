Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hasan Minhaj to Guest Host Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week

New episodes are at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Tonight, Hasan Minhaj kicks off his guest host week of Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The political commentator and comedian's debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.

This week's guest line up includes:

Mon, February 27 (tonight): Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA Superstar)

Tues, February 28: Rebel Wilson (Actor, Producer & Co-founder of "Fluid" Dating App)

Wed, March 1: Mo Amer (Comedian & Star of Netflix's Mo)

Thurs, March 2: Kevin O'Leary (Chairman of O'Leary Ventures & Star of Shark Tank)

More about The Daily Show:

For over twenty-five years, the groundbreaking, Emmy and Peabody award-winning THE DAILY SHOW has entertained audiences each night with hilarious, provocative and insightful satire about our society that helps make sense of the world.

The Daily Show redefined the late night show category on TV and, with an audience of over 47M across social media platforms, has become a launching pad for some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

This next chapter of this iconic franchise will showcase its diverse news team of correspondents and contributors, including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Roy Wood Jr., Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper, comedy greats as guests hosts, and interviews with influential and emerging voices from across society.

And as fans meaningfully engage with the expanded TDS universe of topical specials, digital content, podcasts and live events, it's clear THE DAILY SHOW offers the most comedy in late night across the most platforms.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



