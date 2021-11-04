Harvey Fierstein Joins Billy Eichner's BROS Gay Rom-Com

Harvey Fierstein has been announced to join the cast of Billy Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy, Bros.

Variety reports that the new film, featuring an all LGBTQIA+ cast, has also added SNL star Bowen Yang. Previously announced for the film are Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D'Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell.

The film is the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers). The film is executive produced by Eichner.

Harvey Fierstein's theater work includes Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play, Best Actor, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Kinky Boots (Best Musical Tony), La Cage aux Folles (Best Book, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Newsies (Tony nominated), Casa Valentina (Tony nominated), A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations), Safe Sex (Ace Award), Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, and Freaky Pussy. He's written teleplays for NBC's "Hairspray Live!", which he starred in with Eichner making a cameo, and "The Wiz Live!".

His revised script of Funny Girl, ran to critical acclaim in London and has been filmed for broadcast. His political editorials have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Huffington Post and broadcast on PBS's "In the Life." Harvey's children's book, The Sissy Duckling, is now in its 8th printing, and the HBO animated special of the story won Harvey the Humanities Award. Mr. Fierstein has been recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and the Brooklyn Walk of Fame.

