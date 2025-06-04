Hartbeat To Premiere 'LOL Live' Stand-Up Specials on Hulu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hartbeat, Kevin Hart's entertainment company, has announced an all-new stand-up series, LOL Live, showcasing a lineup of all-star comedians. The first two LOL Live comedy specials will premiere on Friday, June 6th, only on Hulu.

Filmed last summer during Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, the collection of 10 half-hour specials will feature sets from Brandi Denise, Chico Bean, Chinedu Unaka, Daphnique Springs, Devon Walker, Justin Silva, Ken Flores, Lea'h Sampson, Malik B, and Sydnee Washington.

Hulu will release two LOL Live specials every month, starting on June 6 with Daphnique Springs and the late Ken Flores, who tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of 28. Hartbeat began working with Flores in June of 2024 when he performed on the first episode of their SiriusXM stand-up showcase, HOT MIC.

LOL Live continues Hartbeat’s legacy of spotlighting rising and established stand-up talent, building on the success of its global comedy showcase “Comedy in Color,” which has featured over 300 comedians from more than 30 countries. The new series also marks the second stand-up franchise to emerge from Hartbeat Weekend, following last year’s reboot of BET’s Comic View, which was hosted by Mike Epps and filmed in front of a live audience at Hartbeat Weekend 2023. Hartbeat is also responsible for producing multiple hit stand up specials including Kevin Hart’s Acting My Age Tour and Zero F**ks Given, London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck, David A. Arnold’s It Ain't for the Weak!, and more.

The specials are produced by Jeff Clanagan. Executive producers include Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Luke Kelly-Clyne, and Eric Weil for Hartbeat, alongside Don't Tell Comedy's Kyle Kazanjian-Amory, Brett Kushner, and Marissa Gallant. All 10 specials are directed by Marcus Russell Price ("Keith Robinson: Different Strokes," "Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off") and filmed in front of a live audience at Zouk Nightclub, located inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Watch the trailer below.

LOL Live Full Release Schedule:

LOL Live with Ken Flores Friday, June 6, 2025 LOL Live with Daphnique Springs Friday, June 6, 2025 LOL Live with Chico Bean Friday, July 11, 2025 LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka Friday, July 11, 2025 LOL Live with Devon Walker Friday, August 15, 2025 LOL Live with Sydnee Washington Friday, August 15, 2025 LOL Live with Brandi Denise Friday, September 5, 2025 LOL Live with Malik B Friday, September 5, 2025 LOL Live with Justin Silva Friday, October 3, 2025 LOL Live with Lea'h Simpson Friday, October 3, 2025

About Hartbeat

Founded by Kevin Hart, Hartbeat is the global, multi-platform entertainment company creating content and experiences at the intersection of comedy and culture - with a mission to keep the world laughing together. Hartbeat finances, develops, and produces content for all platforms; connects with consumers around the world through events and the company’s expansive distribution network; and co-creates entertainment and builds award-winning IP alongside brands. Hartbeat’s flagship consumer brand, the LOL! Network, reaches audiences across its O&O social media, audio, and OTT partners. Led by an award-winning team, Hartbeat is a valuable partner to the biggest entertainment companies, platforms and brands in the world, driving cultural currency and generating sales, subscriptions, buzz, and conversation with some of the most coveted audiences.

