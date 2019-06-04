Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Chance The Rapper to Perform at 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

iHeartMedia announced today THE LINEUP for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at Las Vegas' hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGRaw, Zac Brown Band and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will once again feature one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Daytime Stage at the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, September 21 with performances by Juice WRLD, Maren Morris, Billie Eilish, Old Dominion, H.E.R., Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, FLETCHER, Monsta X, Bryce Vine and Lauv, with more to be announced. In addition to live performances from today's emerging artists, the Daytime Stage will also feature fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners.

"Year after year, the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL continues to captivate audiences nationwide," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can't miss music event of the year. We're thrilled to once again bring the world's biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend."

Each night, the 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will broadcast a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 2 and Thursday, October 3 from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. EST/PST. Leading up to the official television special, The CW will also air an hour-long Best Of Special on Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. In addition, The CW will exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via The CW App and CWTV.com.

"Each year we strive to live up to our reputation as the most diverse music festival in the world," said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. "This year we have the best in class from all genres of music performing indoors and out, all weekend long."

Beginning Tuesday, June 11 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST through Thursday, June 13 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST, Capital One cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale for the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets will be available only at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One cardholders can purchase an exclusive Capital One Access Pass which includes an intimate acoustic performance with Cage The Elephant, a meet and greet with the band and a backstage tour of T-Mobile Arena. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 14 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST via AXS.com. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind dream trip to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL at T-Mobile Arena.

Proud partners of this year's event include: Capital One®, The CW Network, Macy's, Progressive® Insurance, T-Mobile, Taco Bell® and Tic Tac with more to be announced.

The 2019 IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL is co-produced by John Sykes, and Tom Poleman. For more details about the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.





