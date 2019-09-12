Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Presents New Movie Premieres This Fall

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries favorite super sleuths are back on the case with all new original mysteries premiering in September and October, including "Mystery 101: Words Can Kill" (Sunday, September 15th 9 p.m. ET/PT), "Mystery 101: Dead Talk" (Sunday, September 22nd 9 p.m. ET/PT), "Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath" (Sunday, September 29th 9p.m, ET/PT), "Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement" (Sunday, October 6th, 2019 9p.m. ET/PT), "Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder" (Sunday, October 13th, 2019 9p.m. ET/PT) and "Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver" (Sunday, October 20th, 2019 9p.m. ET/PT).

'MYSTERY 101: WORDS CAN KILL'

Sunday, September 15th (9p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Robin Thomas

When a guest at the college book festival is killed, Amy (Jill Wagner) and Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) clash after he arrests an unlikely person for murder. Amy must fight to prove he's got the wrong person behind bars.

'MYSTERY 101: DEAD TALK'

Sunday, September 22nd (9p.m. ET/PT)Starring: Jill Wagner, Kristoffer Polaha, Robin Thomas

Amy (Jill Wagner) heads to Seattle to give a lecture. When a tech genius dies, Amy suspects foul play. When local cops shut her out, Travis (Kristoffer Polaha) joins forces with Amy to figure out whodunit.

'RUBY HERRING MYSTERIES: HER LAST BREATH'

Sunday, September 29th (9p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Taylor Cole, Stephan Huszar and John Wesley Shipp

Ruby Herring (Taylor Cole) is a popular consumer reporter at a Seattle TV station who finds herself drawn into THE HUNT for a killer when the strange death of her friend, a celebrated health/fitness guru, turns out to be premeditated murder. Determined to find out who killed her friend and certain the police are on the wrong track, Ruby is encouraged in her pursuit by her dad, legendary investigative crime reporter John Herring (John Wesley Shipp). Careful to avoid perceived interference in a police investigation, Ruby works in the shadows while forming an unofficial alliance with Jake Killian (Stephen Huszar), the handsome Seattle P.D. homicide detective assigned to the case.

'MATCHMAKER MYSTERIES: A KILLER ENGAGEMENT'

Sunday, October 6th, 2019 (9p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Danica McKellar, Victor Webster and Bruce Boxleitner

From Executive Producer Patti Stanger - In life and on her popular reality show, professional matchmaker Angie Dove (Danica McKellar) excels at pairing single people with their ideal mates. Shortly after proposing to his perfect match on Angie's show, her friend Aaron (Randy Thomas) is accused of murdering his fiancée. A disbelieving Angie launches her own investigation, cooking up clever gambits enabling her to gather clues and interview witnesses and suspects. She continuously crosses paths with Kyle Cooper (Victor Webster), a by-the-book detective who isn't exactly thrilled to find an amateur sleuth butting into his case. But he learns to appreciate the talents of the amateur sleuth, who is also the daughter of his onetime mentor, retired detective Nick Colomba (Bruce Boxleitner).

'CROSSWORD MYSTERIES: PROPOSING MURDER'

Sunday, October 13th, 2019 (9p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven and John Kapelos

Co-created by New York Times puzzle editor Will Shortz, who also serves as puzzle master for NPR's "Weekend Edition" - When an old friend of New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) is found murdered on the very day the Sentinel's crossword puzzle includes his proposal of marriage, Tess unofficially teams up with Lt. Logan O'Connor (Brennan Elliot) to find the killer. Together, they must assemble the pieces of a puzzle whose origins go all the way back to WWII Europe.

'CROSSWORD MYSTERIES: ABRACADAVER'

Sunday, October 20th, 2019 (9p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven and John Kapelos

Co-created by New York Times puzzle editor Will Shortz, who also serves as puzzle master for NPR's "Weekend Edition" - When a magician drops dead in the middle of a performance, New York Sentinel Crosswords editor (and part-time sleuth) Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and NYPD's detective Logan O'Connor (Brennan Elliot) team up to discover exactly whose sleight of hand is behind what turns out to be a premeditated murder. Together, they must uncover the not-so-obvious clues and work their investigative magic to bring a killer to justice.





