HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA - CHAPTER 1 Begins Streaming Exclusively On Max Next Week

New Line Cinema and Territory Pictures’ HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA - CHAPTER 1 will make its streaming debut FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 exclusively on Max.



In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga” explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.



Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Giovanni Ribisi star alongside an impressive ensemble cast that includes Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O’Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower, Michael Anganaro and more.



Costner returns to directing, for the first time since his 2003 critically acclaimed hit “Open Range,” and revisits Civil War-era America, the setting for his 1990 blockbuster and directorial debut “Dances with Wolves,” which won seven Academy Awards®, including Best Picture and Best Director. He produces alongside Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard, with Danny Peykoff, Robert Scannell, Armyan Bernstein, Charlie Lyons, Barry Berg, and Rod Lake executive producing. Screenplay by Jon Baird & Kevin Costner; story by Jon Baird & Kevin Costner and Mark Kasdan.

Watch the trailer:

