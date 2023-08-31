HOCUS POCUS, ENCANTO & More Set For Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween'

Freeform has a spellbinding lineup of Halloween favorites that will keep viewers enchanted all month long.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series I Photo 4 Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

HOCUS POCUS, ENCANTO & More Set For Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween'

It’s spooky season, witches! Freeform’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming event returns for its 25th anniversary with a spellbinding lineup of Halloween favorites that will keep viewers enchanted all month long.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, hair-raising entertainment awaits with a collection of Halloween films ranging from timeless classics to contemporary gems. Reconnect with beloved movies, including “Hocus Pocus,” “Monsters, Inc.,” the 30th anniversary of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Cruella” and “The Addams Family,” and cozy up to the Freeform premieres of “Encanto,” “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 2.”

Last year’s “31 Nights of Halloween” programming levitated Freeform to the No. 1 ranking among primetime cable networks in entertainment across Adults 18-34, Women 18-34 and Women 18-49 (excludes news and sports).*

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” said Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

So, grab your broomsticks, sweep your schedules, light your black-flame candle, and gather around the couch for a month’s worth of opportunity to binge all of these devilishly delightful films. It’s Halloween time!

Freeform's “31 Nights of Halloween” Lineup

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror ” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twilight: Special Edition”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

6:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES” – Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES 2” – Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The House with a Clock in Its Walls”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bewitched” (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twilight: Special Edition”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ready or Not”

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space”

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles” (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2” (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man” (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man 2” (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Spider-Man 3” (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown High”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mrs. Doubtfire”

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bewitched” (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin” (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bewitched” (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES 2”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy”

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown High”

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Return to Halloweentown”

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto” – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bewitched” (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bewitched” (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)

4:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy” episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown High”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frankenweenie” (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “ZOMBIES 2”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek Forever After”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft” (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Family Guy”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Haunted Mansion” (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror” episodes

All programming is subject to change.




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Nickelback, Sho Madjozi & More to Perform at TIFFS Festival Street Photo
Nickelback, Sho Madjozi & More to Perform at TIFF'S Festival Street

Back for its eighth year, the excitement of the Toronto International Film Festival will pour out from the theatres onto Festival Street and David Pecaut Square. King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will transform into an open-air experience accessible by the general public. 

2
Andrew Rannells, Rosie O’Donnell & Adam Lambert Join Matthew Shepard Doc Photo
Andrew Rannells, Rosie O’Donnell & Adam Lambert Join Matthew Shepard Doc

When Matthew Shepard, a gay college student, was brutally tortured and left for dead in Wyoming, this shocking act of violence captured the nation’s attention and sparked a debate about the discrimination, danger and violence that many LGBTQ+ Americans face.

3
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Comes to Digital Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Comes to Digital

Fans who purchase the film on Digital can delve into the making of the movie with over 40 minutes of bonus content! Join the young new voice cast as they explore the 'teen' in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then go behind-the-scenes with the all-star voice cast, including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and many more!

4
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch Peoples Fund of Maui Photo
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Launch 'People's Fund of Maui'

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson announced the establishment of “People’s Fund of Maui” to distribute cash directly to those who were displaced and affected by the fire. The fund is launching with an initial $10 million donated by Winfrey and Johnson and a call to action for others to contribute to this meaningful and ongoing relief effort.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' MovieTHE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'
THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTHE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME