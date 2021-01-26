HGTV's BEACH ESCAPE Lands This February on discovery+

Fans clamoring for summertime will delight in the discovery+ launch of HGTV's Beach Escape, a sun-soaked lineup of fantasy beach lifestyle series that features Beach Cabana Royale, an original one-hour design competition hosted by television personality, author, businesswoman, wife and mother of three Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Twenty-six beach-inspired episodes will be available to stream beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2 on discovery+- the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service that features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. It's now the only place to find the beach lifestyle series that offer the warm breezes, gorgeous sunsets and glistening water that viewers crave this winter. Subscribers can virtually get away to fantasy waterfront locales with new episodes of popular shows launching every Tuesday in February, including Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Mexico Life, HAWAII LIFE and Island Life.

Beach Cabana Royale launches Tuesday, Feb. 16, on discovery+ and gives designers Karla Graves, Wendell Holland and Delia Kenza only one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help. For generations, these families have gathered at the shore to create a lifetime of memories-but some of these spaces need serious upgrades. As Polizzi checks in throughout the day, the designers create custom, handcrafted pieces for their cabanas, while the families go head-to-head in a beach-themed challenge to win their designer a surprise advantage.

"Here at Atlantic Beach, New York, cabanas are a huge way of life," said Polizzi. "Not only do they provide shade from the summer heat, they're also a place for friends and family to gather, play games, enjoy meals together and even shower off after you get ALL THAT sand in your bathing suits."

In the end, judges and design experts Egypt Sherrod (HGTV's FLIPPING VIRGINS and Property Virgins) and Orlando Soria (HGTV's Build Me Up) decide which competitor incorporates the most innovative cabana overhaul and earns the coveted prize-the "Golden Oar" and bragging rights. A donation also will be made in the winner's name of up to 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger which is working with No Kid Hungry to solve childhood hunger.

"When the dreary cold days of winter set in, everyone is looking for the promise of a sunny, warm reprieve," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP Content and Commercial Strategy, Discovery, Inc. "You may not be able to take a tropical vacation right now, but we're offering the next best thing. Grab a Mai Tai and some sunglasses for a beachy binge."