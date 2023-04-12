Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HGTV Brings BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE to Max

BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE will premiere on HGTV and stream on Max this summer. 

Apr. 12, 2023  

One of the world's most iconic toys will become reality when HGTV taps into the zeitgeist of Mattel's Barbie® in its new competition series, BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE, set to premiere on HGTV and stream on Max this summer.

Inspired by the singular, enduring popularity of the global icon herself and by the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Barbie, HGTV will harness the unmatched power of its corporate siblings to support four nostalgia-filled episodes and execute Barbie-themed cross-network content and promotions.

Punctuated by celebrity guests, pop culture history and a plethora of Barbie surprises, BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE will be hosted by supermodel, designer, author and entrepreneur Ashley Graham and feature eight teams of HGTV superstars as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse. In the end, one passionate Barbie fan will get the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a home created for dreamers.

During the series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of Barbie's Dreamhouse, including: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson ("Married to Real Estate"); Jasmine Roth ("Help! I Wrecked My House") and Antonia Lofaso ("Beachside Brawl"); Ty Pennington ("Rock the Block") and Alison Victoria ("Windy City Rehab"); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin ("Farmhouse Fixer"); Christina Hall and James Bender ("Christina on the Coast"); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas ("Bargain Block"); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt ("100 Day Dream Home"); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams ("Luxe for Less").

Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a '70s disco vibe for Ken's Den and a main bedroom decked out in '80s glam.

BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE is produced by Mission Control and Mattel Television.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



