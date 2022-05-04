HGTV Announces EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE Premiere Starring Lara Spencer

HGTV has announced that a new season of EVERYTHING BUT THE HOUSE will premiere Saturday, May 28, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

In a new 10-episode season of HGTV's Everything But the House, which attracted 13.2 million viewers to its freshman run, Lara Spencer, and a team of expert appraisers will scour clients' homes for buried treasures that might be worth big money.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA host and star of the Emmy®-award winning competition series, Flea Market Flip, will work with the appraisal team, including Jacquie Denny, co-founder of the estate sale and auction website Everything But The House. During each episode, the team will hunt each home for potentially valuable items, anything from vintage clothing and sports memorabilia to antique furniture and kitschy keepsakes, to list in live and online auctions. However, there is one catch-to attract eager buyers- the team will begin the bidding at just one dollar.

In the season premiere, Lara will work with Debbie, an avid collector, to help her part with household items spanning many generations, including a collection of copper pans, Swiss music boxes and a vintage Polaroid camera.

Everything But the House is produced by High Noon Entertainment.

PHOTO (Credit HGTV): (From left to right: Jacquie Denny and Lara Spencer)