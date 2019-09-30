HGTV Announces A VERY BRADY RENOVATION: BEHIND THE BUILD

Since its premiere on Monday, Sept. 9, HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation has attracted more than 23.7 million viewers to the first three episodes in the series. Now, superfans can expect exclusive, behind-the-scenes content in A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build, premiering Monday, Oct. 7 and 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Selected from more than 9,000 hours of renovation footage that HGTV captured, the episodes feature never-before-seen renovated spaces in the Brady Bunch house, the do-it-yourself projects used to create specific items from the world-famous TV home, and extended room reveal scenes with the Brady Bunch cast.

A Very Brady Renovation: Behind the Build will showcase more special guests who visit the house, including Cedric the Entertainer as well as Jerry Houser and Ron Kuhlman, Marcia and Jan's TV husbands from the spinoff series The Brady Brides. The six Brady Bunch siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), will transfix fans of the iconic television series as they work alongside HGTV's biggest renovation star experts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip). The series' stars teamed up to perfectly recreate each room in the Brady house, and the Behind the Build episodes will spotlight greater details about these overhauled spaces, including the master bedroom, Mike's den and Greg's attic.

Also on Oct. 7, HGTV will launch a brand-new digital series, Just Ask Brady, on HGTV.com/Brady. In this eight-episode digital series, the Brady siblings-Barry, Maureen, Chris, Eve, Mike and Susan-will come together to answer America's burning questions and give the inside scoop on A Very Brady Renovation. Hosted by Jason Pickens, the digital series will feature the Brady cast as they answer fan questions from social media and share behind-the-scenes tidbits, their favorite moments from set and what this whirlwind reunion has meant to them.

For more about A Very Brady Renovation, fans can visit HGTV.com/Brady to find special online packages devoted to Brady house mania, in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and more. Brady fans also can follow along on the network's Facebook page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across social media, fans can interact using the hashtag #verybradyreno, which offers an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover.





