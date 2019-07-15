HGTV Announces A VERY BRADY CONTEST

Now that HGTV has fully renovated the iconic Brady Bunch house into a replica of the original TV set design from The Brady Bunch sitcom, the network will give one lucky winner the chance to "live like a Brady" with the HGTV "A Very Brady Contest." Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15, through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Brady Bunch superfans can submit their grooviest, most creative :30- to :90-second video that shares why they deserve to win the ultimate Brady fan prize-a six-night stay at the Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles from Dec. 9 to 15, 2019. The grand prize also includes coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to six guests, a curated LA tourist experience and $25,000 cash. In addition to a grand prize winner, eight runners-up will be awarded $500 each.

Once the HGTV "A Very Brady Contest" entry period ends, the network will select the top nine finalists from the entries and America will vote to determine the ultimate grand prize winner at HGTV.com/Brady. The public voting period runs from Monday, September 30, at 9 a.m. ET to Friday, October 11, at 5 p.m. ET. In November, HGTV will announce the lucky grand prize winner. Eligible U.S. residents can visit HGTV.com/Brady for the full details and official rules.

Premiering in September, the upcoming HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation will feature the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of that house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. HGTV executed a show-stopping transformation of the home by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. It also renovated and replicated the Brady Bunch house to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom and many more memorable spaces. The house will forever hold a special place in television history and American Pop culture.

For more about the series, fans can visit "Brady Renovation Central" at HGTV.com/Brady to find in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries, show updates and more. Brady fans also can follow along on the A Very Brady Renovation Facebook Watch page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across HGTV's social platforms, the #verybradyreno hashtag will offer an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 15, 2019 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2019. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.hgtv.com/Brady. Sponsored by Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37932.





