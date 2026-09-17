 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

H.E.R. Recalls Being Voted California's Most Talented Kid on KIMMEL

The singer also talked about a trip to the Philippines and her first album in five years.

By:



H.E.R. sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to look back on an early milestone in her career, revealing she was once voted California's Most Talented Kid. The singer also shared that she was a published poet by the age of seven, offering a glimpse into a childhood that pointed toward her eventual music career well before she became a recognized name in the industry.

Much of the conversation touched on H.E.R.'s personal history and current work, including her new movie Forgotten Island. She also spoke about a recent trip to the Philippines, discussing her favorite Filipino food as part of the exchange with Jimmy Kimmel.

The appearance also gave H.E.R. a chance to address her music, noting that she has a new album coming out, her first in five years. The upcoming release marks a return to the studio after an extended gap between projects for the artist.

The interview covered a range of subjects beyond her music and film work, with H.E.R. weaving together stories from her childhood, her travels and her upcoming releases into a single wide-ranging appearance on the ABC late-night program.

Recent Articles
Bill Burr Talks Joining Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING and His Kids' Lack of Respect
Bill Burr Talks Joining Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING and His Kids' Lack of Respect
9/17/2026
Stephen Colbert on THE LATE SHOW's Seven Emmy Wins and Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield
Stephen Colbert on THE LATE SHOW's Seven Emmy Wins and Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield
9/16/2026
James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats
James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats
9/11/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts