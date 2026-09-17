H.E.R. Recalls Being Voted California's Most Talented Kid on KIMMEL
The singer also talked about a trip to the Philippines and her first album in five years.
H.E.R. sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to look back on an early milestone in her career, revealing she was once voted California's Most Talented Kid. The singer also shared that she was a published poet by the age of seven, offering a glimpse into a childhood that pointed toward her eventual music career well before she became a recognized name in the industry.
Much of the conversation touched on H.E.R.'s personal history and current work, including her new movie Forgotten Island. She also spoke about a recent trip to the Philippines, discussing her favorite Filipino food as part of the exchange with Jimmy Kimmel.
The appearance also gave H.E.R. a chance to address her music, noting that she has a new album coming out, her first in five years. The upcoming release marks a return to the studio after an extended gap between projects for the artist.
The interview covered a range of subjects beyond her music and film work, with H.E.R. weaving together stories from her childhood, her travels and her upcoming releases into a single wide-ranging appearance on the ABC late-night program.
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