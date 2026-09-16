 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Stephen Colbert on THE LATE SHOW's Seven Emmy Wins and Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield

Colbert also recalls Jimmy spilling wine on him at a wedding and a tan suit worn for President Obama.

By:



Stephen Colbert sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about The Late Show's recent haul of seven Emmy Awards, giving Kimmel's audience a rundown of what the wins have meant for the show. Colbert also addressed a lighter subject, his wife's reported dislike of a beard he had been sporting, before revealing on air that he shaved it off.

The conversation ranged across personal and professional territory, with Colbert recounting an incident from a wedding where Kimmel spilled wine on him, along with a story about wearing a tan suit to an event for President Obama. He also discussed writing a new Lord of the Rings movie alongside his son, a project that led to a call-in bit during the appearance in which his son John helped re-enact a moment of Colbert getting pulled over in New Zealand.

Colbert capped the appearance with what the segment description called a very special gift for Kimmel, tied to Colbert's Captain America shield. He also mentioned what he plans to do with the suits he wore throughout his run on The Late Show, adding a practical detail to the wide-ranging chat.

The appearance mixed award-season reflection with personal anecdotes, giving viewers a sense of the year Colbert has had both on and off camera. Between the Emmy talk, the beard reveal and the shield handoff, the segment covered a broad stretch of Colbert's recent life without settling into any single topic for long.

Recent Articles
James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats
James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats
9/11/2026
MUNA Performs 'Dancing On The Wall' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
MUNA Performs 'Dancing On The Wall' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
9/11/2026
David Chang Says His Kids Won't Eat Anything He Cooks, Talks New Show THE DETOUR
David Chang Says His Kids Won't Eat Anything He Cooks, Talks New Show THE DETOUR
9/11/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts