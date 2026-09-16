Stephen Colbert on THE LATE SHOW's Seven Emmy Wins and Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Stephen Colbert sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about The Late Show's recent haul of seven Emmy Awards, giving Kimmel's audience a rundown of what the wins have meant for the show. Colbert also addressed a lighter subject, his wife's reported dislike of a beard he had been sporting, before revealing on air that he shaved it off.

The conversation ranged across personal and professional territory, with Colbert recounting an incident from a wedding where Kimmel spilled wine on him, along with a story about wearing a tan suit to an event for President Obama. He also discussed writing a new Lord of the Rings movie alongside his son, a project that led to a call-in bit during the appearance in which his son John helped re-enact a moment of Colbert getting pulled over in New Zealand.

Colbert capped the appearance with what the segment description called a very special gift for Kimmel, tied to Colbert's Captain America shield. He also mentioned what he plans to do with the suits he wore throughout his run on The Late Show, adding a practical detail to the wide-ranging chat.

The appearance mixed award-season reflection with personal anecdotes, giving viewers a sense of the year Colbert has had both on and off camera. Between the Emmy talk, the beard reveal and the shield handoff, the segment covered a broad stretch of Colbert's recent life without settling into any single topic for long.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 17 Hrs 07 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link