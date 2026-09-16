Stephen Colbert on THE LATE SHOW's Seven Emmy Wins and Gifting Jimmy His Captain America Shield
Colbert also recalls Jimmy spilling wine on him at a wedding and a tan suit worn for President Obama.
Stephen Colbert sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about The Late Show's recent haul of seven Emmy Awards, giving Kimmel's audience a rundown of what the wins have meant for the show. Colbert also addressed a lighter subject, his wife's reported dislike of a beard he had been sporting, before revealing on air that he shaved it off.
The conversation ranged across personal and professional territory, with Colbert recounting an incident from a wedding where Kimmel spilled wine on him, along with a story about wearing a tan suit to an event for President Obama. He also discussed writing a new Lord of the Rings movie alongside his son, a project that led to a call-in bit during the appearance in which his son John helped re-enact a moment of Colbert getting pulled over in New Zealand.
Colbert capped the appearance with what the segment description called a very special gift for Kimmel, tied to Colbert's Captain America shield. He also mentioned what he plans to do with the suits he wore throughout his run on The Late Show, adding a practical detail to the wide-ranging chat.
The appearance mixed award-season reflection with personal anecdotes, giving viewers a sense of the year Colbert has had both on and off camera. Between the Emmy talk, the beard reveal and the shield handoff, the segment covered a broad stretch of Colbert's recent life without settling into any single topic for long.
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