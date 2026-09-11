James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats

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Jimmy Kimmel released an interview with James Talarico, the Democratic candidate running for U.S. Senate in Texas, that he says was not aired on broadcast television because of threats from the FCC. Instead, the full conversation was posted directly to Jimmy Kimmel Live's YouTube channel, where Talarico spoke at length about the political landscape surrounding his campaign.

During the discussion, Talarico addressed what he described as Republican anxiety over the possibility of him winning his race, along with his belief that Jesus has been co-opted by the MAGA movement. He also brought up the Republican National Convention's choice to hold its gathering in Texas and confirmed he has not taken money from corporate PACs during his run.

Talarico used the interview to weigh in on comments from Donald Trump, who reportedly called him a

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