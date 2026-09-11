 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

James Talarico Says His Interview Was Pulled From KIMMEL Over FCC Threats

The conversation covers corporate PAC money, Jesus and the RNC's move to Texas.

By:



Jimmy Kimmel released an interview with James Talarico, the Democratic candidate running for U.S. Senate in Texas, that he says was not aired on broadcast television because of threats from the FCC. Instead, the full conversation was posted directly to Jimmy Kimmel Live's YouTube channel, where Talarico spoke at length about the political landscape surrounding his campaign.

During the discussion, Talarico addressed what he described as Republican anxiety over the possibility of him winning his race, along with his belief that Jesus has been co-opted by the MAGA movement. He also brought up the Republican National Convention's choice to hold its gathering in Texas and confirmed he has not taken money from corporate PACs during his run.

Talarico used the interview to weigh in on comments from Donald Trump, who reportedly called him a

Recent Articles
Rosie O'Donnell Closes Guest-Hosting Week on KIMMEL With a Song for Trump
Rosie O'Donnell Closes Guest-Hosting Week on KIMMEL With a Song for Trump
8/22/2026
MUNA Performs 'Dancing On The Wall' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
MUNA Performs 'Dancing On The Wall' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
9/11/2026
David Chang Says His Kids Won't Eat Anything He Cooks, Talks New Show THE DETOUR
David Chang Says His Kids Won't Eat Anything He Cooks, Talks New Show THE DETOUR
9/11/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts