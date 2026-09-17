Bill Burr Talks Joining Aaron Sorkin's THE SOCIAL RECKONING and His Kids' Lack of Respect
The comedian also opened up about a 9/11 charity comedy event and his current tour.
Bill Burr sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his role in Aaron Sorkin's new film The Social Reckoning, giving audiences a first look at his involvement in the project. The comedian used the appearance to cover a range of topics beyond the film, from his recent trip to the U.S. Open to a candid admission that his own kids do not respect him.
Burr also detailed his participation in a charity comedy event tied to the 25th anniversary of September 11, offering context on the cause behind the show. The conversation gave a glimpse into how Burr balances his stand-up career with select acting projects, including his upcoming appearance in Sorkin's film.
The comedian explained his reluctance to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas, a topic that came up alongside discussion of his continued touring schedule across the country. Burr's stand-up dates remain a central part of his current work, and the Kimmel appearance touched on how his life on the road factors into his day-to-day routine.
Burr's remarks about his children not respecting him added a personal, comedic throughline to the interview, with the comedian drawing laughs from the disconnect between his public persona and home life. The appearance rounded out a wide-ranging chat that mixed career updates with the kind of family-focused material that has become a staple of his stand-up.
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