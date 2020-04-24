HBO's New Series I MAY DESTROY YOU From Michaela Coel Debuts This June

Created, written, executive produced by and starring BAFTA Award winner Michaela Coel, HBO's new half-hour series I MAY DESTROY YOU debuts this June. This fearless, frank and provocative series explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.



I MAY DESTROY YOU will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.



Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) - easily distracted, non-committal and carefree - finds herself feted as the 'voice of her generation,' with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.



I MAY DESTROY YOU stars Michaela Coel ("Chewing Gum"), Weruche Opia ("Inside No9"), Paapa Essiedu ("Kiri"), Aml Ameen ("Yardie"), Adam James ("Belgravia"), Sarah Niles ("Catastrophe"), Ann Akin ("Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams"), Harriet Webb ("Plebs"), Ellie James ("Giri/Haji"), Franc Ashman ("Peep Show"), Karan Gill ("Flesh & Blood"), Natalie Walter ("Horrible Histories"), and Samson Ajewole.



Executive producers for Various Artists Ltd, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni; executive producer for FALKNA Productions/writer/director/star, Michaela Coel; producer, Simon Maloney; producer, Simon Meyers; director, Sam Miller (Miller also serves as an executive producer on episodes 1-3); production companies, Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions. I MAY DESTROY YOU is a co-production between HBO and BBC and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, excluding the UK and Ireland where the series will be distributed by BBC Studios.





