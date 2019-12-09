HBO's New Comedy Series AVENUE 5 Debuts January 19

New HBO comedy series AVENUE 5 debuts SUNDAY, JAN. 19 (10:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

Created by Armando Iannucci of "Veep," AVENUE 5 is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

The series stars Hugh Laurie as Ryan Clark, the confident and suave captain of "Avenue 5," a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the series begins, Avenue 5's eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. But when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it's up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard - though they may or may not be equipped for the task.

The cast includes Hugh Laurie (Emmy® nominee for "Veep," Golden Globe winner for "House M.D."); Josh Gad ("Murder on the Orient Express"), Zach Woods (HBO's "Silicon Valley"), Rebecca Front ("Poldark," BAFTA winner for "The Thick of It"), Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken"), Lenora Crichlow ("Being Human"), Nikki Amuka-Bird (CINEMAX's "Quarry") and Ethan Phillips ("Inside Llewyn Davis").

Created by Armando Iannucci; teleplay by Armando Iannucci, Simon Blackwell and Tony Roche; story by Armando Iannucci; executive producers, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive producer, Peter Fellows; produced by Steve Clark-Hall.





Related Articles View More TV Stories