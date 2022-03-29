HBO to Release New Bill Maher Comedy Special #ADULTING

The HBO original comedy special, Bill Maher: #Adulting debuts Friday, April 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Filmed at Miami's Fillmore Theater, Bill Maher's latest stand-up special sees the acclaimed comedian, host, and satirist take the stage for a hilarious and scathing hour of his signature commentary on the latest hot-button issues.

Maher brings his no-holds-barred perspective to cancel culture, quarantine, Q-Anon... and everything in-between. Marking his twelfth HBO special since 1989, Bill Maher: #Adulting finds the "Real Time" host back for his most brutally honest - and fearless - performance yet.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in eleven solo specials to date, including the hour-long presentations "Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma," "Bill Maher: Live from D.C.," "Bill Maher... But I'm Not Wrong," "The Decider" and "I'm Swiss" (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), "Victory Begins at Home," "Be More Cynical," "The Golden Goose Special" and "Stuff That Struck Me Funny," and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus THE SPECIALS "30 Seconds Over Washington" and "Comic Relief VI™." His weekly series, "Real Time with Bill Maher," is currently in its landmark 20th season.

Written and executive produced by Bill Maher; directed by Ryan Polito; executive producers, Marc Gurvitz and John Irwin; co-executive produced by Casey Spira.