HBO Sets Premiere for Season Two Of Drama Series GENTLEMAN JACK

HBO/BBC have released a teaser from the eight-episode second season of Sally Wainwright's GENTLEMAN JACK ahead of its debut on HBO this April. GENTLEMAN JACK is a Lookout Point production for HBO, co-produced with BBC One. Season one is available to stream on HBO Max.

Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple. Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the BRINK of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

Season two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister's story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals.

The cast features Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, Timothy West as Jeremy Lister, Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden) and George Costigan (James Holt).

Executive producers, Sally Wainwright, Suranne Jones, Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving; producers, Phil Collinson and Stella Merz; directors, Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O'Brien. The new season will be produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One.

Watch the new teaser for the season two here: