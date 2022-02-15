HBO Sets Max Original Comedy Series JULIA Premiere Date

The Max Original comedy series JULIA debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, MARCH 31 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through May 5.

JULIA is inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and her long-running television series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia's life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history - the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic.

The eight-episode series stars Sarah Lancashire ("Happy Valley"), David Hyde Pierce ("Frasier"), Bebe Neuwirth ("Madam Secretary"), Brittany Bradford (Broadway's "Bernhardt/Hamlet"), Fran Kranz ("Homecoming") and Fiona Glascott ("Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald").

JULIA is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser ("The Society") serves as showrunner, as well as executive producer alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb. Erwin Stoff ("Edge of Tomorrow") of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver and Charles McDougall also executive produce. Todd Schulkin is a Consulting Producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.