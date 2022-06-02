HBO Renews Sketch Comedy Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW For A Fourth Season

HBO announced the Emmy®-winning sketch comedy series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW has been renewed for a fourth season.

Created, written, executive produced, and starring Robin Thede, the six-episode third season of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW concluded on May 13 on HBO, with all episodes available to stream on HBO Max.

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.The series stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend.

New York Times heralded the third season of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW as a "spectacular showcase," describing its stars as "the most exciting comics (and the silliest)." The Root hailed this season as "the smartest, freshest, funniest comedy on TV". Entertainment Weekly praises the show's emphasis on "Black woman joy" saying it "sets it apart" from anything else on television.

Amy Gravitt, EVP of HBO Programming: "Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch," said Gravitt. "We're beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW."

Creator/Writer/Executive Producer/Star Robin Thede: "A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show."

Creator, showrunner, executive producer, writer and star, Robin Thede; executive producer, Issa Rae for HOORAE; executive producers, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment; executive producers, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch for JAX Media.